SPCA investigating photo of dog on high-rise ledge

PETALING JAYA: The Selangor Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals confirms that it has received a complaint about a viral photo of a dog being left on the ledge of a high-rise apartment, says its chairman Christine Chin. She said she received the complaint from a person staying across from the apartment unit in Taman OUG, Kuala Lumpur, adding that the complainant alleged that the owner of the dog had done this many times previously.

