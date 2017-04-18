SPCA investigating photo of dog on high-rise ledge
PETALING JAYA: The Selangor Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals confirms that it has received a complaint about a viral photo of a dog being left on the ledge of a high-rise apartment, says its chairman Christine Chin. She said she received the complaint from a person staying across from the apartment unit in Taman OUG, Kuala Lumpur, adding that the complainant alleged that the owner of the dog had done this many times previously.
