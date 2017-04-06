Sixth man arrested in geotube supply ...

Sixth man arrested in geotube supply bribery probe

KUALA LUMPUR: A sixth person has been detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission for investigations into alleged fraudulent claims in the supply of geotube for Sungai Melaka. According to a source, the 48-year-old man was arrested at his home in Johor Baru at 4pm Thursday.

Chicago, IL

