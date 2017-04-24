Sixteen Malaysian Companies To Partic...

Sixteen Malaysian Companies To Participate In O&G Trade Exhibition In Houston

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 -- Sixteen Malaysian companies from the oil and gas sector and comprising mostly small and medium enterprises , will participate alongside large corporations, including Petronas, at the Offshore Technology Conference 2017 from May 1- 4 in Houston, United States. The event is the largest O&G trade exhibition of its kind globally .

