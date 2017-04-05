Six charged with bribery
PETALING JAYA: Six people nationwide, including Terengganu's former Forestry Department director Datuk Azmi Nordin, have been charged with bribery. Azmi, 58, claimed trial in the Kuala Terengganu Sessions Court yesterday to accepting RM60,000 from a timber contractor four years ago.
