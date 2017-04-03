Shot dead: Man who hurt wife, then at...

Shot dead: Man who hurt wife, then attacked cop

40 min ago Read more: The Star Online

KOTA KINABALU: A man who injured his wife and then tried to attack a policeman was shot dead at the Pulau Gaya water village not far from here. The illegal immigrant in his 30s was said to have got into a rage after suspecting his wife of having an affair, and started attacking her with a kitchen knife.

