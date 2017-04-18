Setting Up Of High Level Malaysia-China Committee Strengthens Defence Cooperation - Hishammuddin

Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway Welcome to the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency - Your News Gateway By Sh Nur Shahrizad Sy Mohamed Sharer KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 -- Tomorrow on April 24, 2017, Malaysians will once again witness the historic event of the installation of the Supreme Head of the country when the Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, ascends the throne as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, replacing Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu 'adzam Shah.

