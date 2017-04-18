Reject Extremism, Celebrate Malaysia'...

Reject Extremism, Celebrate Malaysia's Diversity - DPM

15 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 --Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi Sunday urged the people to reject any form of religious extremism as this could jeopardise the peace and harmony in the country. The Deputy Prime Minister said instead Malaysians should celebrate the diversity of religions and cultures in Malaysia which has been the symbol of strength and unity of the country all this while.

