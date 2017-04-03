Rape remarks were taken out of context: Malaysian MP

Barisan Nasional MP Shabudin Yahaya says he rejected a motion to ban child marriages as it was contrary to provisions in sharia law. KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian member of parliament who sparked outrage by saying there is "nothing wrong" with a rape victim marrying her rapist released a statement on Wednesday saying his remarks were being misconstrued by the media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.