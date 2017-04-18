Preacher Zakir Naik should not be all...

Preacher Zakir Naik should not be allowed to remain in Malaysia: Minister

Indian protesters hold placards as they shout slogans during a protest denouncing Islamic scholar Zakir Naik in New Delhi on Jul 18, 2016. KUALA LUMPUR: A cabinet minister and president of the Malaysian Indian Congress , a component party of Malaysia's ruling coalition, said on Thursday that controversial Muslim preacher Zakir Naik should not be allowed to remain in Malaysia nor should he be allowed to use his "questionable" credentials to solicit support from the country to shield him from prosecution in India.

