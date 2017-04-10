Pos Malaysia shares up on target pric...

Pos Malaysia shares up on target price upgrade

2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Express

Kuala Lumpur: Pos Malaysia Bhd's shares rose in the morning session yesterday after Macquarie Equities Research revised upward the company's target price by 34.5 per cent to RM7.40. Macquarie Equities Research said the postal company remained one of its top government-linked companies reform pick, with the management focused on moving into the digital era with the industry shifting away from traditional mail.

