Pos Malaysia Bags Several Awards At E-Commerce Delivery Awards Night 2017

Pos Malaysia Berhad bagged the 2016 Most Outstanding Achievement Award for its position as the leading postal operator at the 2017 E-Commerce Delivery Awards Night organised by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission here today. Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Jailani Johari presented the awards to Pos Malaysia Group chief operating officer Datuk Mohd Shukri Mohd Salleh.

