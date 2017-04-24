Police to quiz TV presenter over Wats...

Police to quiz TV presenter over Watson Nyambek insult

MIRI: Police will bring in for questioning the TV presenter over an insulting remark at Watson Nyambek's father on a national TV show. Sarawak CID chief Senior Asst Comm Datuk Dev Kumar said that the former national sprinter had lodged a report and that police had classified the case under Section 504 of the Penal Code.



