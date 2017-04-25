Police arrest four over property scam
KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested four people in connection with a syndicate scamming people into purchasing non-existent properties in Sg Tua. Sentul OCPD Asst Comm R. Munusamy said police were alerted after one of the victims lodged a report on April 18. "The victim, a woman, claimed she had seen an advertisement online and went to a showroom at Jalan Segambut where she was offered a unit for RM120,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr 11
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar 30
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar '17
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC