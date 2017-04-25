Police arrest four over property scam

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested four people in connection with a syndicate scamming people into purchasing non-existent properties in Sg Tua. Sentul OCPD Asst Comm R. Munusamy said police were alerted after one of the victims lodged a report on April 18. "The victim, a woman, claimed she had seen an advertisement online and went to a showroom at Jalan Segambut where she was offered a unit for RM120,000.

