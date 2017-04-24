PM to launch Labuan Blueprint next month

PM to launch Labuan Blueprint next month

Labuan: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak is expected to launch the long-awaited Labuan Development Blueprint next month, says Labuan Corporation Deputy Chief Executive Officer Mohd Zambri Mohd Esa. He said the blueprint, which included a plan to build a 10km bridge that would connect Labuan Island to Menumbok in mainland Sabah, has been completed and submitted to the Federal Government.

