Pastor Raymond Koh's abduction highli...

Pastor Raymond Koh's abduction highlights anti-Christian fears in Malaysia

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

The well-planned abduction by at least 15 masked men of a protestant pastor and the disappearances of three other church-linked people in Malaysia have prompted fears of religious vigilantism in the Muslim-majority nation. Security camera footage showed the daylight abduction of the 62 year-old pastor Raymond Koh in the leafy suburb of Kelana Jaya near the capital Kuala Lumpur on February 13. A convoy of three black SUV's, two cars and two motor cycles blocked Koh's car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr 11 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar 30 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar 21 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar 19 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar 17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,351,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC