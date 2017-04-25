Pastor Raymond Koh's abduction highlights anti-Christian fears in Malaysia

The well-planned abduction by at least 15 masked men of a protestant pastor and the disappearances of three other church-linked people in Malaysia have prompted fears of religious vigilantism in the Muslim-majority nation. Security camera footage showed the daylight abduction of the 62 year-old pastor Raymond Koh in the leafy suburb of Kelana Jaya near the capital Kuala Lumpur on February 13. A convoy of three black SUV's, two cars and two motor cycles blocked Koh's car.

