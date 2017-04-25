Pastor Raymond Koh's abduction highlights anti-Christian fears in Malaysia
The well-planned abduction by at least 15 masked men of a protestant pastor and the disappearances of three other church-linked people in Malaysia have prompted fears of religious vigilantism in the Muslim-majority nation. Security camera footage showed the daylight abduction of the 62 year-old pastor Raymond Koh in the leafy suburb of Kelana Jaya near the capital Kuala Lumpur on February 13. A convoy of three black SUV's, two cars and two motor cycles blocked Koh's car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr 11
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar 30
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar 21
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar 19
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar 17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC