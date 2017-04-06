Pastor may have been abducted because...

Pastor may have been abducted because of conversion attempt

KUALA LUMPUR: Investigations into the case of Pastor Raymond Koh indicate that his abduction may have been connected to his attempt to spread Christianity in northern Malaysia. It is learnt that a police report was lodged by a few individuals alleging that Koh and two others went to Kangar, Perlis, on Jan 19 and Jan 20 to influence a group of youths to convert to Christianity.

