Pastor may have been abducted because of conversion attempt

KUALA LUMPUR: Investigations into the case of Pastor Raymond Koh indicate that his abduction may have been connected to his attempt to spread Christianity in northern Malaysia. It is learnt that a police report was lodged by a few individuals alleging that Koh and two others went to Kangar, Perlis, on Jan 19 and Jan 20 to influence a group of youths to convert to Christianity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.