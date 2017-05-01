PAS Muslimat Wing Remains 'Low Profile', Focuses On Working For The People

By Nur Adila Abdul Wahab ALOR SETAR, May 1 -- PAS' Ulama Council and Youth wing have been vocal in asking the party's central leadership to end political cooperation with Parti Keadilan Rakyat during its 63rd Muktamar, which was held from April 27 till today. However, the party's Muslimat wing took a different approach, and seemed not 'too bothered' with the issue.

