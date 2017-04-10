Parents upset over hairstyle ruling

Kota Kinabalu: Schools are allowed to come up with additional rules on discipline, apart from those stipulated in the Education Ordinance and Act, according to the Education Department's Head of Humanity Development Sector, Datu Jamigul. Jamigul was asked whether schools have the liberty to make rules on students' hair length such that girls should not have "too short' hair which appears like boy's hair.

