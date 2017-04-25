Palawan plans to set up business office in Sabah
PUERTO PRINCESA : Palawan Governor Jose C. Alvarez said his administration is toying with the idea of setting up a Palawan Business Office in Sabah before end of year. He said the establishment of the Palawan Business Office will safeguard the interests and welfare of Filipinos doing business in Sabah.
