Palawan plans to set up business office in Sabah

PUERTO PRINCESA : Palawan Governor Jose C. Alvarez said his administration is toying with the idea of setting up a Palawan Business Office in Sabah before end of year. He said the establishment of the Palawan Business Office will safeguard the interests and welfare of Filipinos doing business in Sabah.

Chicago, IL

