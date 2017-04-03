Ottawa real estate company's ties to Malaysia questioned

A Swiss NGO says financing for an Ottawa company's high-profile real-estate projects comes, at least in part, from corruption in the Borneo rainforest - an allegation the company fiercely denies. In an 86-page report released at a press conference on Parliament Hill last week, the Bruno Manser Fund says Sakto Corp., owner of Little Italy's Preston Square development, grew quickly after it was founded in 1983 by Jamilah Taib Murray, despite continuous operational losses and a resulting capital deficiency that had grown to nearly $10 million by 1993.

