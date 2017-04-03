Ottawa real estate company's ties to Malaysia questioned
A Swiss NGO says financing for an Ottawa company's high-profile real-estate projects comes, at least in part, from corruption in the Borneo rainforest - an allegation the company fiercely denies. In an 86-page report released at a press conference on Parliament Hill last week, the Bruno Manser Fund says Sakto Corp., owner of Little Italy's Preston Square development, grew quickly after it was founded in 1983 by Jamilah Taib Murray, despite continuous operational losses and a resulting capital deficiency that had grown to nearly $10 million by 1993.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Citizen.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar 30
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar 21
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar 19
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar 17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb '17
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC