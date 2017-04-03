Only 45 Pct Malaysians Have Investmen...

Only 45 Pct Malaysians Have Investment Accounts With Pnb

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Only 45 per cent out of close to 30 million Malaysian population have at least one account in unit trusts managed by Permodalan Nasional Malaysia Bhd . Group Chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar said up to March 31, 2017, PNB managed 216.9 billion units in circulation owned by more than 13 million unitholders in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar 30 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar 21 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar 19 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar 17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb '17 Prophet Atlantis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,188 • Total comments across all topics: 280,148,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC