Only 45 Pct Malaysians Have Investment Accounts With Pnb

Only 45 per cent out of close to 30 million Malaysian population have at least one account in unit trusts managed by Permodalan Nasional Malaysia Bhd . Group Chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar said up to March 31, 2017, PNB managed 216.9 billion units in circulation owned by more than 13 million unitholders in the country.

