Ocean drift analysis shows MH370 most likely in new search area: Australian scientists
A new ocean debris drift analysis shows missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 is most likely within a proposed expanded search area rejected by Australia and Malaysia in January, the Australian government's scientific agency said on Friday. A A$200 million search for the aircraft, which went missing in 2014 with 239 people onboard, was suspended when the two nations rejected a recommendation to search north of the 120,000 sq km area already canvassed, saying the new area was too imprecise.
