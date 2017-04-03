No Malaysian Injured In Egypt Bomb Attacks
KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 -- There have been no reports of Malaysians injured in the bomb attacks in Egypt, said Wisma Putra. However, the Foreign Ministry through the Malaysian embassy in Cairo will continue to monitor the developments related to the incident.
