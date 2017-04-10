Najib's Visit Proves Govt Commitment On Welfare Of Soldiers

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak's visit to the Sendayan Air Base, near here yesterday proved the strong government commitment in ensuring that priority continues to be given to the welfare of members of the security forces. During his visit which lasted one-and-a-half hours, Najib who was accompanied by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan, Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Air Force Chief, General Datuk Seri Affendi Buang, had a close look at the developments going on around the air base.

