Najib Raps Those Who Mislead About Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 -- Far from being a failed state, Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said Malaysia is a thriving country that attracts huge investments and has been acclaimed by global institutions such as the World Bank and International Monetary Fund for the reforms undertaken. The prime minister vowed that in efforts to bring more foreign direct investment to the country, he would never jeopardise Malaysia s sovereignty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr 11
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar 30
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar 21
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar '17
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC