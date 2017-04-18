Najib Raps Those Who Mislead About Ma...

Najib Raps Those Who Mislead About Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 -- Far from being a failed state, Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said Malaysia is a thriving country that attracts huge investments and has been acclaimed by global institutions such as the World Bank and International Monetary Fund for the reforms undertaken. The prime minister vowed that in efforts to bring more foreign direct investment to the country, he would never jeopardise Malaysia s sovereignty.

