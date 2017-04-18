Najib places Bumiputera at centre of ...

Najib places Bumiputera at centre of Malaysia growth plans as elections loom

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Wednesday announced plans to empower the Bumiputera community beyond just economic means in the second phase of a transformation plan for this group. Najib was speaking at the launch of the Bumiputera Economic Transformation Roadmap 2.0. He said the initiative would be more inclusive and holistic in nature as the previous Bumiputera Agenda had only focused on the economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr 11 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar 30 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar 21 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,454 • Total comments across all topics: 280,428,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC