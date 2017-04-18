Najib Hopes More Malaysians Invest In ASB
KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 -- Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has urged more Malaysians to take the opportunity to invest in Amanah Saham Bumiputera in conjunction with the Malaysian Unit Trust Week 2017. He said the National Fatwa Council had ruled that investing in Amanah Saham Nasional and ASB is harus .
