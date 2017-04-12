Murder accused Doan worried about father's safety, says cousin

KUALA LUMPUR: Vietnamese national Doan Thi Huong, who is one of the accused in the Kim Jong-nam murder trial, is more worried about her father's safety than her own, according to her cousin. Tran Huy Hoang , 23, said Doan met her father for more than an hour at the Kajang prison Wednesday, and expressed concern for his safety.

