Murder accused Doan worried about fat...

Murder accused Doan worried about father's safety, says cousin

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

KUALA LUMPUR: Vietnamese national Doan Thi Huong, who is one of the accused in the Kim Jong-nam murder trial, is more worried about her father's safety than her own, according to her cousin. Tran Huy Hoang , 23, said Doan met her father for more than an hour at the Kajang prison Wednesday, and expressed concern for his safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Tue tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar 30 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar 21 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar 19 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar 17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,682 • Total comments across all topics: 280,238,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC