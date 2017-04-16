Missing activist Peter Chong arrives home after Thai trip
PETALING JAYA: Former Petaling Jaya councillor Peter Chong, who was reportedly missing for more than a week, has arrived home after crossing into Thailand. Via his tweethandle @kbab51, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar on Sunday posted two photos of the social activist clad in a pair of shorts and a blue T-shirt believed to be at the KLIA International Airport.
