Missing activist Peter Chong arrives home after Thai trip

PETALING JAYA: Former Petaling Jaya councillor Peter Chong, who was reportedly missing for more than a week, has arrived home after crossing into Thailand. Via his tweethandle @kbab51, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar on Sunday posted two photos of the social activist clad in a pair of shorts and a blue T-shirt believed to be at the KLIA International Airport.

Chicago, IL

