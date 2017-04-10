MERCY Malaysia Provides Emergency Response Towards Syrian Civilians
KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 -- MERCY Malaysia is deeply concerned with the safety of Syrian civilians in Khan Sheikhoun, Idlib, pointing out that almost all of Idlib's medical facilities and major hospitals have been attacked and destroyed four days prior to the alleged chemical attack on April 4. "We are deeply saddened and appalled by the reports of warring parties that fail to uphold their obligation to protect civilians in war and abide by International Humanitarian Law," MERCY Malaysia President, Datuk Dr Ahmad Faizal Perdaus, said in a MERCY Malaysia statement, here today.
