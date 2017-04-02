Md Raus is new Chief Justice of Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Court of Appeal president Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif has been appointed the new Chief Justice of Malaysia. According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the Yang di-PerA tuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V consented to the appointment on the advice of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and after consultation with the Conference of Rulers.

