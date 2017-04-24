MCPF calls for inquiry into student's death
Kuala Lumpur: The Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation wants a commission of inquiry to be set up to investigate the murder of tahfiz student Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi after the 11-year-old was alleged to have been brutally abused by an assistant warden at a religious school hostel in Kota Tinggi, Johor. MCPF Senior Vice-Chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said the commission could also give teachers and parents an opportunity to express their views and information on the case.
