MCPF calls for inquiry into student's death

Kuala Lumpur: The Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation wants a commission of inquiry to be set up to investigate the murder of tahfiz student Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi after the 11-year-old was alleged to have been brutally abused by an assistant warden at a religious school hostel in Kota Tinggi, Johor. MCPF Senior Vice-Chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said the commission could also give teachers and parents an opportunity to express their views and information on the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.