Married couple suing Jawi for wrongful arrest wants explanation

KUALA LUMPUR: A married couple suing the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department and six others for wrongful arrest now wants to know the identities of the officers who raided their hotel room. They had been arrested for khalwat in January although they showed the officers a photograph of their marriage certificate.

