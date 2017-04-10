Man pleads not guilty to causing road death

Kota Kinabalu: A 45-year-old local was charged in the Traffic Court here Monday with dangerous driving which caused the death of a motorcyclist last year. Dolof Yubai pleaded not guilty to driving a Proton Saga BLM in a dangerous manner and causing the death of one Hussien Ahmad, 36, at 6.30am on Oct 17, 2016 at Km 10, Jalan UMS, here.

