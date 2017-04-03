Man killed in Tuaran collision
Tuaran: A 32-year old man died was killed in a head-on collision with a lorry near Kampung Bongol, Tamparuli on Monday. According to District Police Chief DSP Abd Fuad Abd Malek, prior to the 3.15pm incident, the man was driving his Toyota Vios towards Kota Kinabalu from Ranau while the lorry, driven by a 45-year old man, was heading in the opposite direction.
