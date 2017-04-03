Man killed in Tuaran collision

Man killed in Tuaran collision

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Daily Express

Tuaran: A 32-year old man died was killed in a head-on collision with a lorry near Kampung Bongol, Tamparuli on Monday. According to District Police Chief DSP Abd Fuad Abd Malek, prior to the 3.15pm incident, the man was driving his Toyota Vios towards Kota Kinabalu from Ranau while the lorry, driven by a 45-year old man, was heading in the opposite direction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar 30 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar 21 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar 19 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar 17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb '17 Prophet Atlantis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,692 • Total comments across all topics: 280,065,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC