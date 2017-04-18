Man gets eight years and one stroke f...

Man gets eight years and one stroke for robbery

Kota Kinabalu: A 24-year-old man who robbed another man after he refused to lend him his handphone, was sentenced to eight years' jail and ordered to get a stroke of the cane. Azman Benci pleaded guilty before Sessions Court Judge Azreena Aziz to robbing one Jumadi, 20, of his handphone at 11.10am on April 15 this year at Lorong Sinsuran 3, here.

