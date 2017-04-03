Man fined for threatening to kill moneylender

Kota Kinabalu: A 46-year-old man was slapped with a fine of RM2,400 or seven months' jail for threatening to kill a moneylender. Pang Su Wui admitted before Magistrate Jessica Ombou Kakayun to criminally intimidating one Lim Soon Heng, 48, at 1.40pm on Feb 9 this year at Kedai Kopi 126, Penampang Baru.

