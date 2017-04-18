Man, 63, charged with trafficking two...

Man, 63, charged with trafficking two Thai women

Kota Kinabalu: A 63-year-old man was charged in the Sessions Court with trafficking two women from Thailand for the purpose of exploiting them. Chai is accused of trafficking the women aged 21 and 22 at 4am and 11am on Apr 3 this year in two separate rooms at a hotel in Bundusan Square, Penampang.

