Man, 63, charged with trafficking two Thai women
Kota Kinabalu: A 63-year-old man was charged in the Sessions Court with trafficking two women from Thailand for the purpose of exploiting them. Chai is accused of trafficking the women aged 21 and 22 at 4am and 11am on Apr 3 this year in two separate rooms at a hotel in Bundusan Square, Penampang.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka...
|Apr 11
|tomin cali
|1
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar 30
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar 21
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar 19
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC