Malaysia's tourism tax bill 'must be value accretive'
MALAYSIA'S NEWLY passed Tourism Tax Bill 2017 has to be value accretive to enable the tourism and hospitality industries to thrive, said KLCCP Stapled Group CEO Hashim Wahir. Speaking after the group's AGM on Thursday, Hashim said the tourism tax would put pressure on customer traffic, as it meant that tourists would now have to spend more, and it remained to be seen how the tax would affect tourism activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Constitution - " the litmus test of validity
|Mar 30
|Crusader_no mercy...
|1
|Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea...
|Mar 21
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh'
|Mar 19
|Soothsayer
|1
|'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca...
|Mar 17
|Frogface Kate
|11
|Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|59
|Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa...
|Mar '17
|Moderately anti-i...
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb '17
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC