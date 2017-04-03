Malaysia's tourism tax bill 'must be ...

Malaysia's tourism tax bill 'must be value accretive'

MALAYSIA'S NEWLY passed Tourism Tax Bill 2017 has to be value accretive to enable the tourism and hospitality industries to thrive, said KLCCP Stapled Group CEO Hashim Wahir. Speaking after the group's AGM on Thursday, Hashim said the tourism tax would put pressure on customer traffic, as it meant that tourists would now have to spend more, and it remained to be seen how the tax would affect tourism activities.

