Malaysia's PAS members protest Nanyang Siang Pau's 'rude' cartoon

Pages of Chinese daily Nanyang Siang Pau lie crumpled on the ground at a protest by members of PAS' youth wing. KUALA LUMPUR: Around 100 members of the youth wing of the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party and Muslim groups protested outside the office of Chinese daily Nanyang Siang Pau on Tuesday over a monkey cartoon it recently published.

