Malaysia's 1MDB reaches settlement deal with Abu Dhabi's IPIC
ABU DHABI/KUALA LUMPUR: Abu Dhabi and Malaysia have reached a conditional agreement under which Malaysian state fund 1MDB will pay US$1.2 billion to settle a debt dispute that had led to arbitration proceedings in London. Separately, 1MDB and Malaysia's Ministry of Finance will assume responsibility for all future interest and principal payments under two bonds issued by 1MDB Group companies that are guaranteed by the Malaysian state fund and Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Co , IPIC said in a filing in London.
