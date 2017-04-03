Malaysians warned over eating dumped chicken wings
Roast chicken wings are a popular street food in Malaysia, but residents of the town of Sibu are likely to be steering clear of them for a while, The Borneo Post reports . Customs officers last week disposed of more than 80 tonnes of frozen chicken wings they had seized, by burying them in an area near the town.
