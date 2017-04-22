Malaysian volunteers to Syria held at...

Malaysian volunteers to Syria held at Heathrow Airport

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian volunteers for humanitarian mission under the Unity Convoy Ambulance for Syria faced their first challenge when they were detained for seven hours at the Heathrow Airport in London on Saturday. Team leader Mohamed Muaz Mohamed Ruslan said 20 volunteers were held and interrogated by the British immigration and police regarding the mission.

