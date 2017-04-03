Malaysian University To Be In Times Top 20 By 2050
KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 -- A Malaysian university is expected to be in the top 20 of the Times Higher Education ranking by 2050 said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh. He said current achievements of the local universities such as the University of Malaya as well as better ranking in subjects namely engineering, showed a continuous projection towards a higher position in the renowned international list.
