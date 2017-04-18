Malaysian policeman stabbed for telling man not to smoke

SHAH ALAM: A policeman in the Malaysian state of Selangor sustained injury on his thigh on Thursday after he was allegedly stabbed by a man who had earlier been told not to smoke at a petrol station. Shah Alam District police chief Shafien Mamat said Corporal Mohamad Azli Hashim, 32, from the Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters Special Branch Unit, dropped by at the petrol station in Jalan Plumbum, Shah Alam, at around 9am after taking an officer for a check-up at the Shah Alam Hospital .

