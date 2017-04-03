Malaysian parliament passes Tourism T...

Malaysian parliament passes Tourism Tax Bill in record session

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The Malaysian parliament which was in a marathon session for almost 20 hours, ended at 5.05am on Thursday , setting a new record as the longest session. KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian parliament passed a Tourism Tax Bill a record for the longest session that lasted for almost 20 hours, ending Thursday morning.

Chicago, IL

