Malaysian hairstylists under the spotlight

In an effort to elevate the hairdressing industry 12 years ago, a group of hairstylists got together and founded the Malaysian Hairdressing Association or MHA. "It was a rather under mined trade at the time and we wanted to build more awareness, be it dealing with hair product companies or the Government in relation to the industry," said Datin Winnie Loo, president of the MHA.

