Malaysian Government confirms Abu Sayyaf leader Al Habsi killed in gun battle
KLUANG: The Malaysian Government has confirmed that one of the country's most wanted terrorists, Abu Sayyaf leader Al Habsi Misaya , was killed in a gun battle with the Philippine security forces. Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein confirmed his death, saying that it was a result of the close trilateral ties between Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.
