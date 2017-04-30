Malaysian Government confirms Abu Say...

Malaysian Government confirms Abu Sayyaf leader Al Habsi killed in gun battle

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

KLUANG: The Malaysian Government has confirmed that one of the country's most wanted terrorists, Abu Sayyaf leader Al Habsi Misaya , was killed in a gun battle with the Philippine security forces. Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein confirmed his death, saying that it was a result of the close trilateral ties between Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr 11 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar 30 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar '17 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,424 • Total comments across all topics: 280,663,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC