Malaysian court refuses to transfer S...

Malaysian court refuses to transfer Sri Lankan envoy's assault trial to Kuala Lumpur court

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Colombo Page

Apr 20, Kuala Lumpur: The Malaysian court High Court in Kuala Lumpur today dismissed the application by the prosecution to transfer the case of three men charged with assaulting the Sri Lanka's envoy to Malaysia from the Sepang court to Kuala Lumpur on security grounds. Sri Lanka's High Commissioner in Malaysia Ibrahim Sahib Ansar fearing for his safety has requested the court to move the trial on his assault from the Court in Sepang District to capital city of Kuala Lumpur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three teenagers rescued in vice raid on Sandaka... Apr 11 tomin cali 1
News Constitution - " the litmus test of validity Mar 30 Crusader_no mercy... 1
News Kuwait censors pull Disney's Beauty and the Bea... Mar 21 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Repent, Mufti tells 'Raja Bomoh' Mar '17 Soothsayer 1
News 'Beauty and the Beast' shelved in Malaysia beca... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 11
News Dutch investigators say missile that shot down ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 About time 59
News Develop Country Based On Islamic Principles, Sa... Mar '17 Moderately anti-i... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,701 • Total comments across all topics: 280,423,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC