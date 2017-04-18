Malaysian court refuses to transfer Sri Lankan envoy's assault trial to Kuala Lumpur court
Apr 20, Kuala Lumpur: The Malaysian court High Court in Kuala Lumpur today dismissed the application by the prosecution to transfer the case of three men charged with assaulting the Sri Lanka's envoy to Malaysia from the Sepang court to Kuala Lumpur on security grounds. Sri Lanka's High Commissioner in Malaysia Ibrahim Sahib Ansar fearing for his safety has requested the court to move the trial on his assault from the Court in Sepang District to capital city of Kuala Lumpur.
