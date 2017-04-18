Malaysian Buddhists attend annual ordination in South

Malaysian men being ordained are joined by other Malaysian Buddhists at Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Saturday. NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: About 1,000 Buddhist Malaysians visited this southern province on Saturday to take part in an annual ordination and other ceremonies, part of a tradition that began a century ago.

